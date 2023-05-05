Canada reduces visit visa processing time for Pakistani applicants

Canada reduced the processing time for issuing visit visas to Pakistani applicants, announced the Canadian Minister for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser on Friday.

Pakistani visa applications would be processed in 60 days instead of 802 days, Mr Fraser said. “We expect to hit 30 days in future,” he added.

He clarified that “The website shows 802 days because we're processing older applications from when borders were closed due to the pandemic. We've reduced the backlog for Pakistani TRVs significantly, from 55,000 to less than 15,000”.

He also vowed to invest in a new processing centre in Islamabad to boost processing time and interview capacity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Pakistan is a top-source country of new immigrants to Canada. Every year, thousands of Pakistanis, especially students, immigrate to Canada, mainly through Express Entry Program.