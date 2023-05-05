Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

First lunar eclipse of 2023 to dazzle the skies over Pakistan today

First lunar eclipse of 2023 to dazzle the skies over Pakistan today
Web Desk
4:53 PM | May 05, 2023
National

The skies over Pakistan will witness a celestial spectacle on Friday as the first lunar eclipse of the year is set to take place. The partial lunar eclipse is expected to be fully visible across the country.

Javed Iqbal, the director of the Institute of Space Science, said that the lunar eclipse will be a penumbral eclipse, in which the outer part of the Earth's central shadow falls on the moon, resulting in a dimming of its brightness.

The eclipse will not be too visible, as only 58% of the moon will be covered by the Earth's shadow. The moon will also appear 10% less bright than usual, with only a slight overshadowing effect.

The lunar eclipse is expected to begin at 8:14 PM Pakistan standard time on Friday, with the partial eclipse ending at 10:22 PM. The eclipse will continue until May 6, ending at 12:31 PM. The total duration of the lunar eclipse will be 4 hours and 17 minutes.

The event is not exclusive to Pakistan and will also be visible in many other countries, including Europe, Asia, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Iran, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Russia, and China.

PTI approaches IHC for staging pro-CJP rally in Islamabad

The public should watch the lunar eclipse and enjoy this beautiful astronomical event. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1683260491.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023