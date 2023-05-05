First lunar eclipse of 2023 to dazzle the skies over Pakistan today

The skies over Pakistan will witness a celestial spectacle on Friday as the first lunar eclipse of the year is set to take place. The partial lunar eclipse is expected to be fully visible across the country.

Javed Iqbal, the director of the Institute of Space Science, said that the lunar eclipse will be a penumbral eclipse, in which the outer part of the Earth's central shadow falls on the moon, resulting in a dimming of its brightness.

The eclipse will not be too visible, as only 58% of the moon will be covered by the Earth's shadow. The moon will also appear 10% less bright than usual, with only a slight overshadowing effect.

The lunar eclipse is expected to begin at 8:14 PM Pakistan standard time on Friday, with the partial eclipse ending at 10:22 PM. The eclipse will continue until May 6, ending at 12:31 PM. The total duration of the lunar eclipse will be 4 hours and 17 minutes.

The event is not exclusive to Pakistan and will also be visible in many other countries, including Europe, Asia, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Iran, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Russia, and China.

The public should watch the lunar eclipse and enjoy this beautiful astronomical event.