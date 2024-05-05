Sunday, May 05, 2024
12 suspects held, weapons recovered in Kandhkot operation

Agencies
May 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KANDHKOT   -   As many as 12 suspects were held and arms recovered in joint operation of police and Rangers for recovery of abducted people here on Saturday. The police and Rangers launched joint crackdown against Sabzoi Gang in Kacha area of Kandhot for recovery of the kidnapped persons. An exchange of fire also took place with the robbers during the operation. SSP Bashir Brohi said that the operation was conducted in Kacha area C-Section police station jurisdiction during which several hideouts of robbers were destroyed. The joint operation of police and Rangers also led to arrest of 12 suspects besides recovery of weapons from their possession.

Agencies

