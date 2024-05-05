Sunday, May 05, 2024
CPO orders prompt legal relief to masses

Our Staff Reporter
May 05, 2024
FAISALABAD   -   Newly-appointed City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Kamran Adil has directed the police officers to take appropriate steps for providing prompt legal relief to masses by ensuring safety and security to their lives and properties. During an introductory meeting with police officers after taking charge of his office as CPO Faisalabad, he said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide tight security arrangements to the people including business community. In this connection, all police officers as well as officials should perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly as no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard. He directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) to evolve comprehensive strategies for arrest of crimes in their respective jurisdiction by expanding patrolling scope. He also directed the SPs and DSPs to visit the police stations in their areas and take steps to make them role model police station by disposing of public complaints on top priority basis. He directed the police officials to ensure proper registration of FIRs of all crimes in addition to arrest the A-category proclaimed offenders on war-footing. He directed the SHOs to deal the visitors and complainants politely in their police stations and redress their problems urgently. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was sincere and committed for weeding out crimes especially the harassment against women, drug trafficking and kite-flying.

Our Staff Reporter

