JI expresses solidarity with farmers

Our Staff Reporter
May 05, 2024
MULTAN   -   Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Multan here on Saturday organized a protest camp to express solidarity with farmers at Syedwala Bypass. Amir Jamat-e-Islami Dr Safdar Hashmi, while addressing the farmers participants, stated that the farmers and other citizens hailing from various sectors were very much worried due to the ongoing circumstances. He criticized government’s policy for not addressing concerns of wheat farmers. Wheat was not being purchased and it would worsen agriculture sector in coming days, he said. Dr Safdar Hashmi stressed upon government to conduct judicial inquiry on the issue of wheat import. He also announced that Jamat-e-Islami would hold rally on Sunday to express solidarity with masses. He however urged the government to further enhance wheat purchase to facilitate the farmers. On this occasion, Asif Akhwani and many other leaders were also present.

Our Staff Reporter

