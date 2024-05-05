Police conduct mock emergency drill at National Assembly

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Police recently conducted a mock emergency exercise at the National Assembly premises, aimed at bolstering their preparedness to handle potential crisis situations and safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens. The exercise, orchestrated under the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, forms part of a series of drills across different areas of the city. Participants included personnel from various agencies such as Islamabad Police, Pakistan Rangers, Bomb Disposal Squad, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramedical Staff, Rescue 1122, and Fire Brigade.

The primary objective of the drill is to ensure swift response and timely intervention in case of emergencies, adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs). Islamabad Police reiterated their commitment to securing the well-being of citizens, leaving no stone unturned in their efforts. Citizens were encouraged to report any suspicious activities by contacting Pukar-15, underscoring the community’s role in maintaining safety and security.