Rawalpindi polio supervisor robbed by armed dacoits

Israr Ahmad
May 05, 2024
Rawalpindi   -  The tall claims of Rawalpindi police providing maximum security to the polio team proved hollow when two armed dacoits robbed a supervisor of the Anti Polio Campaign of cash and a mobile phone in the Ratta Amral area. The incident occurred in broad daylight, leaving an impression that police presence was lacking.

Syed Wasif Ali, the supervisor of the Anti Polio Campaign, filed a complaint at the Ratta Amral police station, stating that while he was on his way to check the duties of anti-polio teams in union councils, two armed dacoits intercepted him near Railways Hospital. They threatened him at gunpoint, demanding cash and his mobile phone, and fled after he complied.

Ali appealed to the police to register a case and arrest the accused. Police have initiated an investigation and the Chief Police Officer (CPO) spokesperson informed the media that action has been taken on the incident report. The Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal has been directed to trace the fleeing dacoits.

Additionally, a gang of three armed dacoits also snatched a motorcycle from a citizen named Zulqarnain in the Saddar area, within the jurisdiction of PS Cantt. A case has been registered against the dacoits, and further investigation is ongoing.

Israr Ahmad

