Tripartite MoU signed to set up new training centre

Swabi - Ministry of Federal Education, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for partnership to establish a new training centre in Islamabad, says a press release issued here on Saturday.

The MoU was inked by Federal Secretary Education, Rector GIK Institute and Executive Director of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), envisaging a tripartite partnership.

Shakil Durrani Executive Director Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (OPREST) and Amir Jan, Executive Director NAVTTC Prof Dr Fazal Khalid Rector GIK Institute, Sardar Aminullah Khan and Prof Dr Hasan Zaidi, Pro-Rectors of the Institute and officials of the ministry participated in the MoU signing ceremony.

The participants said that the new training centre will serve as a hub for cutting-edge research, hands-on learning experiences, and professional development initiatives and it will not only enhance the academic landscape but also contribute to the socioeconomic growth of our nation by producing highly skilled graduates ready to tackle the challenges of the 21st century.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohiuddin Wani, Federal Secretary Education said that the initiative proposed agreement under Prime Ministers Educational initiatives, 2024. He stated that the MoU will provide the opportunity for a comprehensive collaboration between the federal ministry and the GIK Institute for imparting training in modern IT subjects which will enhance the prospects of employment of the educated youth of the country.

Salim Saifullah Khan, President of Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (OPREST) said that GIK Institute, named after the ex-President of Pakistan, late Ghulam Ishaq Khan has been providing top-quality education in engineering sciences since its inception in 1993, producing quality engineers who are serving at national and international level in different organisations.

“The MoU is a great step forward for our commitment to quality education of unemployed youth,” he said. “This collaboration underscores our collective dedication to fostering a culture of learning and empowering individuals to reach their full potential.”

Durrani, who also remained WAPDA chairman, said that GIK Institute has started this programme as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of GIK and will help improving the employing opportunities for the unemployed engineer and master degree holders as they will provide training in the modern technology and in accordance with the needs of the local industry.

The Federal Education Ministry is starting to develop such centres in different federal educational institutions in collaboration with top universities. This partnership signifies a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and the advancement of education, said Prof Khalid, adding that the centre aims to provide unparalleled opportunities for students, educators, and professionals alike.