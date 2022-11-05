Share:

The second total lunar eclipse will be visible on 08th November 2022 in various parts of the world, Pakistan Meteorological Department stated.

Asia, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe and most of South America will witness the celestial spectacle.

In Pakistan it will also be partially visible from the time of moonrise, the Met Office said on Saturday.

The eclipse will be witnessed at major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and other parts of the country.

There are three types of a lunar eclipse – a total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse.

The moon will turn red Tuesday during an astronomical phenomenon unlike any other until 2025.

The sun, Earth and moon will align to create a total lunar eclipse that will be visible in all of North America. This will be the second lunar eclipse visible from the continent this year, the first one taking place on May 25-26.

In addition to being visible across North America, the upcoming eclipse will also be seen from Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and eastern Asia.

The last time two total lunar eclipses were visible from North America in the same year was in 2015, and the celestial double feature will not happen again over the continent until 2029.

As the moon enters Earth’s shadow, it will gradually disappear and lead up to the total phase of the eclipse. This is when the planet blocks any direct sunlight from reaching the moon. The moon will be in Earth’s dark inner shadow for nearly an hour and a half, but the moon will not disappear from the sky. Instead, it will turn red or orange in color.

Blood Moon spectacle

The shift in color is what inspired the viral “Blood Moon” nickname. Sometimes, the eclipsed moon does appear dark red, hence the name of a Blood Moon, but other times it looks rusty orange. The exact color that people see during a total lunar eclipse does not have to do with the moon, but rather the Earth’s atmosphere.

“During a lunar eclipse, the moon turns red because the only sunlight reaching the moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere,” NASA explained. “The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the moon will appear.”