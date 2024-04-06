KP govt urged to shift district offices from Tank to Wana

WANA - All the political parties, tribal elders, and Ulama have demanded the government relocate Waziristan district offices from Tank to the district headquarters in Wana. They urged the provincial government to swiftly deploy essential personnel to the Lower District of South Waziristan without delay. The decision to divide South Waziristan into two districts was initially praised as a compassionate move for the marginalized people of Lower Waziristan. However, the current provincial administration bears the responsibility to promptly establish separate line departments for Lower Waziristan.
Political leaders from various parties issued a joint statement advocating for the relocation of departmental offices from Tank to Wana, proposed as the capital of Lower Waziristan. They emphasized that the commencement of the development journey relies on having responsible district officers stationed in Wana instead of Tank. Citing the historical underdevelopment of South Waziristan, they attributed it to the concentration of district offices in Tank since Pakistan’s inception.
Highlighting the adverse effects of centralizing administrative functions in Tank, leaders emphasized the need for equitable resource distribution to reduce underdevelopment in the region. They argued that the absence of district offices in South Waziristan had made it more vulnerable to terrorism over the years. Local political leaders and representatives echoed these sentiments, warning that delays in providing essential services could worsen security concerns and hinder anti-terrorism efforts in the two districts.
The government’s response to these demands will be crucial in addressing the longstanding grievances of the people of South Waziristan and fostering peace and development. Urgent action is necessary to deploy personnel and establish functional offices in Lower Waziristan, laying the groundwork for sustainable development and peace in the region.