KP govt urged to shift district offices from Tank to Wana

WANA - All the political parties, tribal el­ders, and Ulama have demand­ed the government relocate Wa­ziristan district offices from Tank to the district headquar­ters in Wana. They urged the provincial government to swift­ly deploy essential personnel to the Lower District of South Wa­ziristan without delay. The deci­sion to divide South Waziristan into two districts was initial­ly praised as a compassionate move for the marginalized peo­ple of Lower Waziristan. How­ever, the current provincial administration bears the re­sponsibility to promptly estab­lish separate line departments for Lower Waziristan.

Political leaders from vari­ous parties issued a joint state­ment advocating for the relo­cation of departmental offices from Tank to Wana, proposed as the capital of Lower Waziristan. They emphasized that the com­mencement of the development journey relies on having re­sponsible district officers sta­tioned in Wana instead of Tank. Citing the historical underde­velopment of South Waziristan, they attributed it to the concen­tration of district offices in Tank since Pakistan’s inception.

Highlighting the adverse ef­fects of centralizing administra­tive functions in Tank, leaders emphasized the need for equita­ble resource distribution to re­duce underdevelopment in the region. They argued that the ab­sence of district offices in South Waziristan had made it more vulnerable to terrorism over the years. Local political leaders and representatives echoed these sentiments, warning that de­lays in providing essential ser­vices could worsen security con­cerns and hinder anti-terrorism efforts in the two districts.

The government’s response to these demands will be crucial in addressing the longstand­ing grievances of the people of South Waziristan and foster­ing peace and development. Ur­gent action is necessary to de­ploy personnel and establish functional offices in Lower Wa­ziristan, laying the groundwork for sustainable development and peace in the region.