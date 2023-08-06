Pakistan takes a significant step forward in addressing sexual and gender-based violence with the establishment of the country’s first Anti-Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) in Sindh. The aim of this breakthrough achievement is to provide comprehensive support to survivors, including legal assistance, psychological support, and medico-legal services. By offering immediate access to legal counsel and medical attention, the ARCC not only improves accountability but also empowers survivors by giving them the resources they need to seek justice and healing.

The launch of the ARCC reflects a collective effort to combat sexual and gendered violence. This facility serves as a vital resource center, operating around the clock with proper security at the Police Surgeon Office, Civil Hospital in Karachi. It provides a wide range of services to survivors, including medical and psychological support, legal aid, and counseling. Importantly, it extends its support to survivors of all genders, including males and transgender individuals. The presence of senior officials, representatives from the United Nations Women, and the US Consulate at the inauguration ceremony highlights the significance of this initiative.

To ensure the success of the ARCC, all relevant parties must actively participate in its effective operation. A key aspect to prioritise is maintaining confidentiality, ensuring that survivors feel safe and secure when seeking assistance. Additionally, the cell must take on the responsibility of supporting survivors throughout the entire legal process, from registering the case to seeing it through until it reaches the court. By fulfilling these crucial roles, the ARCC helps survivors navigate the complex legal system and ensures their rights are protected.

The success of the ARCC in Karachi sets a precedent for the potential expansion of such facilities to other localities and provinces in Pakistan. With the establishment of the first ARCC, the provincial government must now follow through on their commitment to establish 27 additional facilities across Sindh. It is imperative for all stakeholders to ensure the effective operation of the facility, as this framework can serve as an effective model for addressing sexual violence nationwide, ensuring survivors’ access to the necessary support and services regardless of their location.