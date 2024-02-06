Mohsin Naqvi elected unopposed as PCB chairman

Mohsin Naqvi has been elected unopposed as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman on Tuesday.

As per details, the elections were held at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore, where Punjab’s caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi was elected unopposed as the 37th chief of the PCB.

Naqvi will serve as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman for three years.

Following the resignation of Zaka Ashraf as PCB chairman, caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar appointed Shah Khawar as the election commissioner of the Cricket Board.

In January, after serving for at least seven months as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf stepped down from his position.

Sources told that Zaka Ashraf submitted his resignation as Chairman Management Committee and Member Board of Governor (BoG).

In a statement, Ashraf said he was working for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

However, expressing disappointment over the working conditions, he said he was unable to work amid such circumstances. “It’s not the prime minister’s prerogative to nominate new chairman,” he added.