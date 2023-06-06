Martyred soldiers laid to rest with full military honours

RAWALPINDI - The funeral prayers of Lance Naik Mairaj Uddin Shaheed (23 years, resident of D.I Khan) and Naik Zaheer Ab­bas (38 years, resident of District Khushab) who em­braced shahadat in North Waziristan while fighting gal­lantly with terrorists, were offered at their respective hometowns on Monday. The Shaheeds were laid to rest with full military honours, an Inter-Services Public Re­lations (ISPR) news release said. The senior serving and retired officers, soldiers, rel­atives and a large number of people attended the funerals.