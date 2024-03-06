Wednesday, March 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Smeda to organise training on Understanding IRIS, Tax Notices Management tomorrow

Agencies
March 06, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organise a one-day workshop on “Understanding IRIS and Efficient Tax Notices Management” for profit­able business growth on Thursday. The workshop will be held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the sources in the authority informed on Tuesday. The training programme will pro­vide information about creating a login for IRIS, overview of IRIS post login, filing various applications, forms and returns, checking notices procedure, and further assignments of notices process. The workshop will also provide information about complying/responding to notices instruction, following up notices guidelines, filling appeals and stay application via IRIS, and commonly encountered issues. The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, profession­als in accounts, taxation and audit, and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

Lesco collects over Rs 5.3m from 322 defaulters

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1709691283.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024