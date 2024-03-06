Three injured in firing at wedding ceremony

LARKANA - Three people including a woman and child were injured in jubilant aerial firing during a wedding ceremony here, police said on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident took place in Rashid Vigan area of Larkana where a man opened heavy aerial firing to celebrate the pleasures of wedding of a close relative.

As a result of firing, three people including a woman and a child were injured. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment and police after registering a case into the incident started investigations.