Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Three injured in firing at wedding ceremony

Agencies
March 06, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

LARKANA  -  Three people including a woman and child were injured in jubilant aerial firing during a wedding ceremony here, police said on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident took place in Rashid Vigan area of Larkana where a man opened heavy aerial firing to celebrate the pleasures of wedding of a close relative. 

As a result of firing, three people including a woman and a child were injured. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment and police after registering a case into the incident started investigations.

