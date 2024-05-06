LWMC Road Show captures nationwide attention

LAHORE - The LWMC Road Show 2024 has captured nationwide attention, signifying a significant leap for the waste management sector. The event witnessed remarkable interest from waste segregation and manufacturing companies, pointing towards the evolution of waste management as a burgeoning industry.

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz graced the occasion with her presence, lauding the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) for its exemplary performance and announcing a substantial budget of 200 billion rupees. This allocation is aimed at implementing a robust solid waste system in 36 districts of Punjab, mirroring the successful model in Lahore. Furthermore, directives were issued for the expeditious construction of 5 scientific landfill sites and 10 material recovery filters. The Road Show was orchestrated to outsource waste management services at the tehsil level under Public Private Partnership, in line with the Chief Minister’s directives. The event drew participation from a wide array of stakeholders, including waste management companies, machinery manufacturers, contractors, transporters, NGOs, international donors, waste management experts, educational institutions, human resource firms, and more. The primary goal of the road show was to converge stakeholders associated with solid waste management to exchange insights on modern waste management practices, technological innovations, machinery utilization, and public awareness strategies for enhanced efficacy.