Monday, May 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

US Ambassador Blome calls on opposition leader Omar Ayub

US Ambassador Blome calls on opposition leader Omar Ayub
Web Desk
7:12 PM | May 06, 2024
National

The United States (US) ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Monday called on leader of the opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub.

The supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law in Pakistan was discussed during the meeting held in the opposition’s chamber in National Assembly.

Senior PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and Barrister Gohar were also present in the meeting.

“The overall political and economic situation of Pakistan was discussed with the US ambassador,” Omar Ayub said, while speaking to media after the meeting.

He said that no country can prosper without the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1714967906.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024