Subsidy being paid to fertiliser sector not facilitating farmers: CCP

ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Paki­stan (CCP) in its recent enquiry conclud­ed that the farmers are not facilitated through billions of rupees subsidy paid by the government of Pakistan to the fer­tilizer sector every year.

An enquiry conducted by the Com­petition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has shed light on the profitability, cost structures, subsidies, and their impact on urea prices for farmers. The investiga­tion has raised key questions regarding the pricing strategies employed by urea manufacturers. The cost structure analy­sis revealed that the main raw material for urea production, feed gas, varies in price for each manufacturing unit. De­spite these differences in costs, urea pro­ducers have maintained identical prices, prompting CCP to question the pricing mechanisms in place.

The fertilizer industry’s total annual gas consumption stands at 266,796 MMCF, with 83% utilized as feedstock and the remaining 17% as fuelstock. Subsidies on feedstock gas amount to approximately Rs. 152 billion annually, aimed at ensuring af­fordable urea prices for farmers. However, despite these subsidies, urea prices con­tinue to rise, resulting in significant profits for producers.

In 2021, Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) reported a gross profit margin of 35.78%, Net profit margin of 20.15%, and a return on equity (ROE) of 46.08%. Similarly, Engro Fertilizers recorded a gross profit margin of 33.3%, Net profit margin of 15.9%, and an ROE of 44.97%. These ROE figures are notably higher compared to the Indian urea industry, where the ROE is capped at 20%.

A concerning trend of uniform pricing was also observed, with all urea manu­facturers in Layyah district increasing prices by Rs. 482/bag (or 27.26%) be­tween February 2022 and November 2022. Price adjustments, both increases, and decreases, were made simultaneous­ly by all companies, indicating a coordi­nated pricing strategy.

In response to these findings, CCP has issued show-cause notices to urea pro­ducers, demanding an explanation for what appears to be a coordinated price fixation. The investigation underscores the importance of ensuring fair competi­tion and protecting consumer interests in the fertilizer industry.

CCP’s inquiry found FMPAC and its six member firms, including Engro Fertil­izers Limited, Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, Fatima Fertilizer Company Lim­ited, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited, Agritech Limited, and Fatimafert Limited, of prima facie violating the Competition Law. The inquiry was prompted by an FMPAC’s advertisement in November 2021, where they announced a ‘Maxi­mum Retail Price of Urea at Rs 1768 per 50kg bag’, during a time of rising prices and reported shortages.