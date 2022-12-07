Share:

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Aiming Change for Tomorrow (ACT) organized a workshop to showcase best practices of Life Skills Based Education (LSBE) in coordination with the Federal Ministry of Education at Allama Iqbal University in Islamabad.

According to the details, Honorable Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain inaugurated the event. Participants included the Secretary, Ministry of Education, Secretary Education South Punjab, senior members of education departments from all provinces, AJK and GB, and teachers and student council members from different regions.

The Assistant Representative of UNFPA, Dr. Rubina Ali, made the opening remarks, saying that Life Skills Based Education facilitates healthy, positive and productive personal development. Choices and decisions that young people make today directly influence their future education, employment and engagement opportunities. She emphasized that adolescent girls in Pakistan face grave health risks and consequences of school dropout, child marriage and early childbearing. LSBE is crucial to create an inclusive society where every young person’s potential is fulfilled.

Chief Executive Officer of ACT, Mubashir Banoori made a presentation on the Life Skills Based Education (LSBE) project. He briefed the participants on the importance of LSBE in educational standards while sharing perspectives from different regions.

The founder of the National Curriculum Council and Chairman Center of Excellence at Allama Iqbal University, Mr. Rafique Tahir, highlighted the journey of incorporating LSBE into the national curriculum. He informed the audience that it was challenging to bring all stakeholders from different regions to a single conclusion. He added that “the Ministry of Education played a significant role in attaining the buy-in from all stakeholders.

Secretary of Education from South Punjab, Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, shared the successes of implementing LSBE in the curriculum. He explained how the inclusion of LSBE changes people's mindsets, enhances their skills and ensures that the next generation is fully equipped to cope with several challenges. He also shared case studies from the region, which highlighted the impact of LSBE at the community level.

Minister of Education Rana Tanveer Hussain thanked UNFPA and ACT for promoting LSBE in Pakistan and shared his commitment to including the subject in the national curriculum. “LSBE is equally important along with traditional curriculum, and we must incorporate and embed it in our educational system,” he remarked.

The full-day session involved multiple sessions from different stakeholders. It also included group work and assignments related to learning and experience sharing. It served as a cross-learning session for all the participants from different regions. The participants also deliberated upon the opportunities, strengths and weaknesses within the curriculum regarding Life Skills Based Education (LSBE).