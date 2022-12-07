Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz on Wednesday decided to come back home.

Suleman Shehbaz has requested protective bail in a petition to the Islamabad High Court (IHC). According to the petition, “Suleman Shehbaz was the target of political retaliation and he now wants to show up and demonstrate his innocence".

In the petition, the argument was made that a fraudulent case of money laundering was registered under the guise of a businessman who had never held public office and whose shares were all registered in SECP.

Suleman Shehbaz claimed, “Despite the fact I had been living in the UK since October 27th, 2018, I had never received a notice from the FIA, who had filed a case against me while I was away. I left the country in 2018, but the case was only lodged in 2020 and afterwards. The court should set protective bail of two weeks.”