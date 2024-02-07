SCCI chief assures to take up PoS issue with FBR

PESHAWAR - The president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq, assured a Fast Mov­ing Consumers Goods (FMCG) delegation on Tuesday that the SCCI would address the issue of integrating the Point of Sale (PoS) system with the authorities of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Emphasizing SCCI’s commitment to selfless service to the business community, Ishaq highlighted the chamber’s role as a representative forum that plays a pivotal role in re­solving issues by engaging with relevant authorities.

The FMCG delegation, led by President Atif She­hzad, raised concerns about the implementation of the PoS system with distributors during a meeting with SCCI President Fuad Ishaq. Shehzad explained that the FBR had enforced the system from February 1 without considering the ground reality and the na­ture of the distribution business. This move, accord­ing to him, was unjust to the community associated with the distributing business.

Addressing the reservations, Atif Shehzad urged SCCI President Fuad Ishaq to take up the crucial is­sue with the FBR. Ishaq assured the delegation that SCCI would effectively engage with the FBR to resolve the matter. He reiterated SCCI’s dedication to serving the business community and emphasized the objec­tive of taking all possible steps to provide maximum relief and facilities to the community.