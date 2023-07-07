Land Information and Management System

Agriculture is a key driver of any economy, and it is also a fundamental part of Pakistan’s economy. Pakistan has the world’s biggest adjoining irrigation system and is one of the largest producers of wheat, cotton, sugarcane, mangoes, dates, oranges, and rice. Agriculture contributes 23% to GDP and provides employment to almost 37.4% of its labor force. Unfortunately, despite its remarkable and growing agricultural production, the country is struggling with high levels of food insecurity. According to the economic report, the future destruction of crops and agriculture sectors will increase inflation and adversely affect the market and industries.

Today, the cumulative impact of our past negligence has made economic revival a question of survival for Pakistan. Looking back in history, Pakistan’s first Green Revolution was launched in the mid-sixties. It enabled a three-fold increase in the output of food grains by introducing new technology and timely application of high-yielding varieties (HYV) seeds, chemical fertilizers, and irrigation water. At that time, Pakistan outperformed South Asian countries, increasing wheat production by 79% from 3.7 MMT to 6.8 MMT. This conversion turned Pakistan from a wheat importer to a net exporter, with a positive effect on GDP and ensuring food security. However, comparing today, our productivity is below par average productivity. The area under cultivation is decreasing, the population-production gap is increasing, and agriculture-related imports are touching the $10 billion mark, causing economic stress. According to the World Food Program, 36.9% of Pakistanis are food insecure, and 18.3% are facing a severe food crisis. The wheat crisis is worsening, with total wheat demand reaching 30.8 MMT.

Given all these challenges, there is a dire need to take a promising initiative aimed at enhancing Modern Agro Farming, utilizing over 9 million hectares of uncultivated waste state land. As the twenty-first-century military is not limited to martial activities, the forces of developed countries like the US, China, and Israel take on additional roles, including diplomatic and development functions such as economic development, institution-building, the rule of law, promoting internal reconciliation, good governance, providing basic services to the people, and strategic communications along with security, which is the primary objective of the armed forces. To avail the multiple expertise of the Pakistan Army, the “Land Information and Management System (LIMS) - Center of Excellence” has been established under the Director General Strategic Projects by the Adjutant General Branch, GHQ. This will be a paradigm shift in our approach to land administration and agricultural development. This state-of-the-art system will revolutionize the means to steer agricultural development through real-time information about land, crops, weather, water resources, and pest handling under one roof.

By leveraging the expertise, resources, and technology of various entities coupled with modern irrigation systems, we shall revolutionize our agricultural sector horizontally and vertically and ensure food security for our nation. Through real-time data collection, analysis, and reporting, we will have the necessary insights to make informed decisions, identify challenges, and implement timely interventions for improved production. This, in turn, will not only address food security concerns but also enable us to explore export opportunities and contribute to the growth of our economy. Moreover, by granting access to state land for Modern Agro Farming, we aim to attract investment, promote innovation, and create job opportunities.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been established with the objectives of consolidating and reclaiming uncultivated waste land, making optimal decisions on what and where to grow, developing a master plan for modern farming, implementing state-of-the-art agriculture management practices, practicing agro intelligence for digital and precision agriculture, better utilizing technology to enhance yield, and implementing an effective decision support system. SIFC aims to achieve the revival of Pakistan’s economy by converting uncultivated/barren land into cultivable productive land and utilizing modern Agri technologies to address the challenges of rising food insecurity. SIFC is not only about winning new investment but also about saving the ailing economy. Collaboration with Saudi Arabia, China, UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain for various Agri Projects will certainly enhance our exports.

Efforts are being made at the highest forum to expedite strategic irrigation projects, including Thar, Thal, and Kachi canals. The construction of check dams for flash floods and new canals for flood control will be prioritized. Moreover, the adoption of high-efficiency irrigation techniques such as modular drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation, pivot irrigation, and sub-surface irrigation will be incorporated.

SIFC and LIMS will augur well for the agriculture sector and boost the socioeconomic development of Pakistan. These efforts will be more successful with strong support from the nation. The people of Pakistan have always stood with their Armed Forces and will support this initiative for a better future for the country.