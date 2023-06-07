Monsoon to begins in July this year: Met Office

QUETTA - The Met Office has forecast monsoon this year will start in the beginning of July, it emerged Tuesday. “The climate conditions suggest that most areas may have normal to slightly below-normal rainfall,” Pakistan Meteorological De­partment said in its weather report.

Northern regions of the country may experience slightly above-nor­mal rainfall, while western parts of Balochistan can expect near-normal rainfall, according to report. Mon­soon wet spell could continue from July to September, according to weather report. The PMD also point­ed out possibility of occasional ex­treme rainfall events over catchment areas, that may generate riverine floods in Indus and other rivers.

Likelihood of urban flooding, hill torrents, and flash floods may also ex­ist due to isolated heavy downpours. Soaring temperatures in Upper Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir could accelerate snow­melt, resulting in an increased flow of water into rivers, the Met Office said.

The Southwest or the Asian Sum­mer Monsoon is essentially a colos­sal sea breeze that brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rainfall be­tween June and September every year.

It occurs when summer heat warms the landmass of the subcontinent, causing the air to rise and sucking in cooler Indian Ocean winds which then produce enormous volumes of rain.