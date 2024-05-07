Awareness session on FTO tomorrow

LAHORE - Federal Tax Ombudsman in collaboration with Steel Melters and Re-Rolling Association and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold awareness session on the working of the FTO on May 07 at Lahore Chamber. The FTO Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis said on Monday that main objective of session is to discuss the complaint registration process and working of FTO office.

He said that he has lined up this event at 2.30 pm on the special direction of FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah for promoting and strengthening the liaison with business community for help addressing their genuine tax related grievances on top priority.

He said that Advisors to FTO Ms Adila Rehman, Khalid Javed and Dr Ahmad Shahab will brief the participants and respond to their questions during the session.

All members of industry will participate and share their views for further improvement.