Civil award celebration ceremony for UE alumnus held

LAHORE - A prestigious ceremony was held at University of Education Lahore to celebrate the award of Stara-i-Imtiaz to Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, an alumnus of the university, for his excellent services in the IT department. He has been serving in Pakistan Bureau of Statistics since 2017 as Member Support Services/Resource Management. Sarwar Gondal, a well-known name in digital transformation and e-governance in the public sector, has previously headed the IT Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the IT Board of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He played a key role in conducting the first digital census of 2023 in Pakistan. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed presided over the ceremony organized in the University here on Monday. On this occasion, UE Office of Alumni Relations Director Dr. Ijaz Ahmed Tatla, Dr. Ayaz Muhammad Khan, Dr. Intizar Hussain Butt and a large number of teachers and students were also present. Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed congratulated the alumnus Muhammad Sarwar Gondal and called him an asset of the university. The Vice-Chancellor said that alumni like Sarwar Gondal are our pride, whom UE is proud to educate and train because such young people are not only improving the condition of themselves but also the entire country. Undoubtedly, Sarwar Gondal has done what this university expects from all its students. “We need to boost the morale of such students so that they can serve the nation more wholeheartedly.”

On this occasion, UE Alumni Sarwar Gondal thanked Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed and Director Alumni Dr. Ijaz Tatla and said that University of Education, Lahore taught them what this country and nation needs and “I am proud of myself that I am graduated from this institution.”