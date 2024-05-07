Couple booked for alleged daughter-in-law murder

ATTOCK - Police have filed charges against a man and his spouse for their suspected involvement in the killing of their daughter-in-law within the jurisdiction of Jand police station. Muhammad Rafiq, a resident of Malowali, informed the police that his 21-year-old daughter, Nirma Batool, had been poisoned to death by her father-in-law, Fazal Hussain, and his wife, Shahida Bibi. According to the FIR, Nirma Batool had been married to Nazim Hussain, the son of Fazal Hussain, approximately two and a half years ago. Nirma, who also had a daughter, reportedly faced mistreatment from her in-laws. The FIR states that Nirma’s husband, Nazim Hussain, has been working abroad for the past eight months due to his job. The police have registered an FIR under section 302 and have initiated an investigation.

Additionally, Jand police have registered a case against Faisal Hayat for allegedly killing Azhar over a property dispute. In another incident, the police have booked Iqbal Khattak and Abdul Khaliq for issuing life threats to a woman.