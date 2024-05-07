PTI hopes its return to power after SC decision

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court’s decision to suspend the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict on the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) reserved seats has rekindled the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hopes to return to power.

Addressing a press conference along with Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai here yesterday, PTI leader Asad Qaiser welcomed the apex court’s verdict saying, “The PTI will soon come into power if the courts continue to deliver such verdicts.”

The PTI-led government was toppled in April 2022 via an opposition’s no-confidence motion. However, the Imran Khan-founded party alleged that its ouster was the result of a US conspiracy hatched by colluding with the then-opposition parties.

Speaking about the wheat import scandal, the PTI leader alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was involved in the scam that reportedly caused billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer.

“We are standing by farmers and the government is playing drama on the [wheat] scandal,” he said as the farmers have announced staging countrywide protests from May 10 against the government’s inability to procure wheat from them at the fixed price.

Due to the non-purchase of wheat by the provincial governments, wheat is being sold at a lower price than the official rate — a matter of grave concern for the farmers.

Speaking about other matters, Qaiser said the PTI was standing with every party which considered the incumbent coalition government “illegal”.

Referring to the ruling alliance lawmakers, Qaiser said even their children knew that “they are sitting in parliament illegally”.

The PTI leader also complained that the opposition party was not being allowed to hold political rallies in the country.