Suspected honour killing claims life of painter

Rawalpindi - A man was shot dead allegedly for honor outside his house in Dhoke Chaudhrian on Monday, police reported. The perpetrators, a man and a woman, fled from the scene, they added. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Airport, where a case was registered against the accused, according to police. The deceased, identified as Haroon Bhatti, worked as a painter.

Police stated that the accused, Abdullah, suspected that his wife had developed illicit relations with Haroon Bhatti. Abdullah, along with his wife, devised a murder plan and subsequently shot Haroon Bhatti in a street outside a house. After committing the crime, the couple fled from the scene, police mentioned. Rescue 1122 transported the deceased’s body to DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

Babar, an officer in charge of the Homicide Investigation Unit, informed The Nation that the killers fled to Faisalabad after the murder in Dhoke Chaudhrian. Police teams have been dispatched to Faisalabad to apprehend the accused. A murder case has been filed against the couple, and an investigation is underway.