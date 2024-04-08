Monday, April 08, 2024
Sindh CM invites Japanese investors to invest in province

Web Desk
1:47 PM | April 08, 2024
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has invited Japanese investors to invest in various fields as there are a lot of investment opportunities in the province.

He extended this invitation in a meeting with Consul General of Japan Hattori Masaru who called on him in Karachi today.

Investment, bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed on the occasion.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said Pakistan has always attached importance to its relations with Japan.

He said that better opportunities of investment and trade are available in Sindh.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1712549558.jpg

