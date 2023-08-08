PM assures smooth facilities for Chinese companies

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the difficult time for Chinese companies is now over and assured that the government is further simplifying the procedures for them working in Pakistan, especially under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and implement them in letter and spirit.
“We are going to do this under one umbrella as a one-window operation and this I mean in letter and spirit…not just words but true implementation,” said the prime minister while addressing an award ceremony here.
He said under the CPEC, the two countries were entering into a new era of cooperation, therefore the government was further streamlining and simplifying the procedures to facilitate the Chinese companies and investors working in the country.
Shehbaz Sharif said that the Chinese government and companies had contributed towards Pakistan’s industrial promotion in various areas and their contribution had not only led to creating job opportunities and industrial production but also further strengthened the bilateral economic ties.
Earlier the prime minister gave awards to top-performing Chinese companies working especially in projects under CPEC in Pakistan.
He said recently the two friendly countries had celebrated a decade of CPEC under Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI). He said China had so far invested a valuable $30 billion under CPEC which had really transformed the economic landscape in Pakistan. “Now we are entering into the second phase of CPEC in which multiple new areas are being incorporated including the green corridor, Information Technology, and Special Economic Zones.
Later, the prime minister while chairing the third meeting of the Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), appreciated the expeditious operationalization of SIFC in a short span and its efficient functioning through a collaborative approach.
The meeting was held to continue the positive momentum to attract investment in various sectors of the economy.
The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, chief ministers, federal and provincial ministers, and high-level government officials.
The Apex Committee appreciated the global impact of the ongoing outreach strategy through seminars and project inaugurations; which would be augmented by the SIFC’s website, being launched shortly. It gave final approval of the projects, presented by the ministries, for attracting investments from friendly countries, under the umbrella of SIFC, in key sectors of agriculture, livestock, mining, minerals, information technology and energy.
It showed all-out support for successful conduct of the upcoming visit of a high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan through the SIFC platform. The prime minister directed to make this inaugural visit a momentous event. At the end, the committee expressed the resolve for continuous support to the SIFC initiative and urged the incoming interim government to maintain the impetus for a positive contribution.
He said the Pakistan government had launched a great initiative “Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC)”, which would consist of all main stakeholders including the federal government, all provincial governments, and institutions, particularly Pakistan Army led by General Syed Asim Munir. He said the Army Chief had personally contributed to this programme in a way that it had no parallel in the past as he was totally dedicated to promoting the cause of Pakistan and the people who had education and talent but no jobs. “The programme SIFC will dovetail with the entire CPEC mechanism and will be a propeller in terms of Pakistan’s industrial agri progress,” he added.
PM HOLDS MEETING WITH YOUSAF RAZA GILANI
Meanwhile, the prime minister held a meeting with former prime minister Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani here. MNA Ali Musa Gilani was also present on the occasion.
During the meeting, Shehbaz said that without the support of allies, the government could never have done the difficult task of reviving the country’s economy alone. He thanked PPP for supporting all decisions of the government. During the meeting, Yusuf Raza Gilani paid tributes to the prime minister for improving the country’s economic situation and providing splendid leadership during a difficult time. They also discussed the overall political situation of the country.
MQM DELEGATION MEETS PM
Meanwhile, a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement led by Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here. The delegation included Dr Farooq Sattar, Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haq and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.
The members of the delegation thanked the prime minister for addressing their party’s reservations on the seventh digital census, and for incorporating their suggestions.