President Arif Alvi has conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military upon Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad in recognition of their valuable services.

It was attended amongst others by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and the cabinet members.

General Syed Asim Munir Ahmad Shah, Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) was commissioned in April 1986 in 23 Frontier Force Regiment and is a recipient of the coveted Sword of Honour of 17th OTS Course.

He is a graduate of Fuji School, Japan, Command and Staff College, Quetta, Malaysian Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Kuala Lumpur and National Defence University, Islamabad.

He also holds M. Phil degree in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management.

During his illustrious military career, he has served on various Command, Staff and Instructional assignments. His major staff appointments include Brigade Major of a deployed Infantry Brigade, General Staff Officer Grade-2 in Chief of General Staff Secretariat, Directing Staff in Command and Staff College, Quetta and Chief of Staff of a Strike Corps.

He has commanded his parent unit 23 Frontier Force Regiment Infantry Brigade, Force Command Northern Areas and 30 Corps.

He has also led Pakistan Training Contingent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The General has the unique honour to head both the premier intelligence agencies of Pakistan as Director General Military Intelligence and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence.

Before his promotion and appointments as COAS, the General was Quarter Master General of Pakistan Army.

He was promoted to the rank of General and appointed as Chief of the Army Staff, General Headquarters on 29th of last month.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) was commissioned in 1987 in Infantry Battalion.

He graduated from Command and Staff College, Quetta and National Defence University, Islamabad.

He also attended MSc (Global Security) course from Cranfield University, United Kingdom.

During his illustrious military career, he served on various Command, Staff and Instructional assignments.

His major staff appointments include Brigade Major of two Infantry Brigades, General Staff Officer Grade-1 (Plans) at Pakistan Contingent United Nations Mission Sierra Leon, Director Military Operations and Director General Military Operations, Vice Chief of General Staff, Adjutant General and Chief of General Staff at the General Headquarters.

In his instructional appointments, he has been on the faculty of School of Infantry and Tactics, Quetta, Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul and Command and Staff College, Quetta.

He has commanded an Infantry Battalion, each in North Waziristan and Shaqma War Zone and Infantry Brigade along V Working Boundary, an Infantry Division in Operation Al-Mizan and Command of 10 Corps.

He was promoted to the rank of General and appointed as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Joint Staff Headquarters on 27th of the last month.