Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that millions of Pakistanis, affected by unprecedented devastation due to floods, looked for compassion and solidarity to build back better.

“Humanity is at an inflection point in world history. Our actions today will shape the resilient future for our succeeding generations, the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.

In a related tweet, the prime minister said that he was leaving for Geneva today to co-host International Conference on Resilient Pakistan, being held on January 9, along with the UN Secretary-General.

He said that he would take the opportunity to present the case of flood victims before the world. “I will also throw light on steps my govt. has taken for relief & rehabilitation,” he further posted.

The prime minister said that in the conference they would place a comprehensive post-disaster framework plan for recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction with resilience before development partners and friendly countries.

“Bridging funding gap is key to restore critical infrastructure, rebuild lives & livelihoods & revive economy,” he added.