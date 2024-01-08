Alzheimer’s in Politics Et Al

Scientists are still searching for the real causes of Alzheimer’s, a type of dementia- mostly common in people over sixty. Doctors maintain that this progressive ailment begins with mild memory loss, followed by the loss of ability to carry out daily activities. Bad news for those logophiles who are fond of holding conversations as it affects language, imagina­tion, and the ability to streamline your thought process. As they have no idea about the causes, the doctors would suggest the usual formula i.e. have adequate physical activity and a nutritious diet while avoiding smoking and alcohol consumption. Such a stan­dard ‘prescription’ works almost al­ways as you are bound to fail in at least one of these four areas. Also, get ready to spend some extra money on buying a few nicely packaged vitamins.

The good news? Alzheimer’s has its benefits too. You forget about all the wrongs that were done to you in the past. From an unrequited love saga to painful break-ups to missed opportu­nities in life to one’s usual cribs, your mind deletes all distressing elements including your in-laws in no time. You are no longer required to do what you said yesterday or fulfil your responsi­bilities or be accused of being a liar.

Come to think of it, suffering from Al­zheimer’s, the people of Pakistan have forgotten the Quaid’s messages partic­ularly when he urged us to be ‘worthy of our past’ or termed ‘bribery and cor­ruption’ as poison; or guided us that ’with faith, discipline and selfless de­votion to duty, there is nothing worth­while that you cannot achieve.’ Simi­larly, present-day India seems to have totally disremembered Gandhi’s teach­ings such as Ahisma, Brahmacharya or Satya. However, they are following at least one of Gandhi’s principles that re­lates to ‘fearlessness’ – Abhaya.

‘Political Alzheimer’s’ does not apply to the use of our ‘selective memory’. It is evident from the fact that in some re­mote areas of the United States, a few ‘out of the box’ thinkers still believe that the country belonged to the indige­nous tribes inhabiting the country. Sim­ilarly, in a bid to have painful memo­ries removed, many people in Germany would wish to forget the entire Hitler regime as if the Allies fought fierce bat­tles with a ghost or there was no time in German history when a person named Adolf Hitler ever ruled the country.

An example of using ‘selective mem­ory’ positively could be found in Paki­stan. In many parts of Pakistan, espe­cially in Sindh, ZAB is still ‘alive’ albeit metaphorically. By repeatedly declar­ing ‘Jiye Bhutto’- the followers of ZAB make a conscious effort to keep follow­ing his revered legacy and aspirations. Taking up ZAB’s case after four decades of his unjust assassination, even the Ju­diciary couldn’t resist the temptation. Moreover, one of the popular leaders of present-day Pakistan is seen strug­gling to come to terms with certain past ‘wrongs’ done to him during his previ­ous three terms.

Even after spending billions of dollars on anti-terrorism endeavors, the inter­national community has convenient­ly forgotten to define the word ‘terror­ism’. The champions of Climate Change do not recall the Earth Summit of 1992. The United Nations have forgotten about its resolutions on Palestine and Kashmir. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights does not remember its paramount responsibilities. Unlike In­dia and Pakistan, France and Germa­ny are overlooking their past animos­ities. After coining the term ‘Muslim Fundamentalism’- the West forgot to give a title to ‘fundamentalism’ pres­ent in any other religion. On the other hand, Muslims forgot to produce new heroes particularly in science and tech­nology. The US has forgotten to reveal the true meanings of a Non-NATO Ma­jor Ally and what it entails. Russia for­got the Trilateral Statement signed in 1994 on Ukraine before commencing its ‘Special Operation’. Pakistan has for­gotten to break the begging bowl. India does not remember it was once a demo­cratic country. The Taliban have forgot­ten their promises. Anyone knows the exact whereabouts of Ashraf Ghani?

Science is not an exception when it comes to humans’ ability to fall vic­tim to Alzheimer’s. The people who are ruthlessly using cellphones these days have forgotten about the real ob­jective Graham Bell had in mind when he invented the telephone. According to the scientist, his invention was to fa­cilitate two people contacting each oth­er to fix a day and time to meet in per­son. Clearly, Alfred Nobel did not invent dynamite to be used in terrorist activi­ties. Does anyone remember why Nobel patented explosives or the reasons be­hind awarding the most prestigious No­bel Prizes?

One latest example of our worries about the loss of memory could be found in the concept of Artificial Intelli­gence (AI). Humans would like comput­ers to guide them as they have gradual­ly lost confidence in their own retention power, and human intelligence is grad­ually fading out. AI denotes the capa­bility of a computer system to perform tasks that normally require human in­telligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition and decision-mak­ing. Considering contemporary tech­nological advancements in the fields of AI and machine learning, modern re­search also focuses on the impact that this technology will have on interna­tional and domestic politics. However, the computer scientists forgot to men­tion that it would still be humans who were to construct the requisite appara­tus and to make AI’s regulatory rules.

To understand why certain nations, lack behind in any sphere of life, po­litical scientists need to correlate Al­zheimer’s with the tactics naively used by politicians, judges, generals, busi­ness tycoons, and bureaucrats all over the world, as and when required. Dig­ging deep into it might reveal that peo­ple with vested interests knowingly or unknowingly use Alzheimer’s to accom­modate and justify failures of stake­holders in almost every field particu­larly when it comes to convincing the voters just before any elections. They would not like to revisit the past un­less it suits their fresh narrative. In de­veloping countries like Pakistan, the most harmful symptoms of this ‘polit­ical Alzheimer’s’ are seen in the mass­es. In this way, the loss of their memo­ry costs them dearly as they would elect the same leaders whose unceremoni­ous exit they celebrated with great en­thusiasm a few years back.

Najm us Saqib

The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib

1960@msn.com