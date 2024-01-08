Alzheimer’s in Politics Et Al

Scientists are still searching for the real causes of Alzheimer’s, a type of dementia- mostly common in people over sixty. Doctors maintain that this progressive ailment begins with mild memory loss, followed by the loss of ability to carry out daily activities. Bad news for those logophiles who are fond of holding conversations as it affects language, imagination, and the ability to streamline your thought process. As they have no idea about the causes, the doctors would suggest the usual formula i.e. have adequate physical activity and a nutritious diet while avoiding smoking and alcohol consumption. Such a standard ‘prescription’ works almost always as you are bound to fail in at least one of these four areas. Also, get ready to spend some extra money on buying a few nicely packaged vitamins.
The good news? Alzheimer’s has its benefits too. You forget about all the wrongs that were done to you in the past. From an unrequited love saga to painful break-ups to missed opportunities in life to one’s usual cribs, your mind deletes all distressing elements including your in-laws in no time. You are no longer required to do what you said yesterday or fulfil your responsibilities or be accused of being a liar.
Come to think of it, suffering from Alzheimer’s, the people of Pakistan have forgotten the Quaid’s messages particularly when he urged us to be ‘worthy of our past’ or termed ‘bribery and corruption’ as poison; or guided us that ’with faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve.’ Similarly, present-day India seems to have totally disremembered Gandhi’s teachings such as Ahisma, Brahmacharya or Satya. However, they are following at least one of Gandhi’s principles that relates to ‘fearlessness’ – Abhaya.
‘Political Alzheimer’s’ does not apply to the use of our ‘selective memory’. It is evident from the fact that in some remote areas of the United States, a few ‘out of the box’ thinkers still believe that the country belonged to the indigenous tribes inhabiting the country. Similarly, in a bid to have painful memories removed, many people in Germany would wish to forget the entire Hitler regime as if the Allies fought fierce battles with a ghost or there was no time in German history when a person named Adolf Hitler ever ruled the country.
An example of using ‘selective memory’ positively could be found in Pakistan. In many parts of Pakistan, especially in Sindh, ZAB is still ‘alive’ albeit metaphorically. By repeatedly declaring ‘Jiye Bhutto’- the followers of ZAB make a conscious effort to keep following his revered legacy and aspirations. Taking up ZAB’s case after four decades of his unjust assassination, even the Judiciary couldn’t resist the temptation. Moreover, one of the popular leaders of present-day Pakistan is seen struggling to come to terms with certain past ‘wrongs’ done to him during his previous three terms.
Even after spending billions of dollars on anti-terrorism endeavors, the international community has conveniently forgotten to define the word ‘terrorism’. The champions of Climate Change do not recall the Earth Summit of 1992. The United Nations have forgotten about its resolutions on Palestine and Kashmir. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights does not remember its paramount responsibilities. Unlike India and Pakistan, France and Germany are overlooking their past animosities. After coining the term ‘Muslim Fundamentalism’- the West forgot to give a title to ‘fundamentalism’ present in any other religion. On the other hand, Muslims forgot to produce new heroes particularly in science and technology. The US has forgotten to reveal the true meanings of a Non-NATO Major Ally and what it entails. Russia forgot the Trilateral Statement signed in 1994 on Ukraine before commencing its ‘Special Operation’. Pakistan has forgotten to break the begging bowl. India does not remember it was once a democratic country. The Taliban have forgotten their promises. Anyone knows the exact whereabouts of Ashraf Ghani?
Science is not an exception when it comes to humans’ ability to fall victim to Alzheimer’s. The people who are ruthlessly using cellphones these days have forgotten about the real objective Graham Bell had in mind when he invented the telephone. According to the scientist, his invention was to facilitate two people contacting each other to fix a day and time to meet in person. Clearly, Alfred Nobel did not invent dynamite to be used in terrorist activities. Does anyone remember why Nobel patented explosives or the reasons behind awarding the most prestigious Nobel Prizes?
One latest example of our worries about the loss of memory could be found in the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Humans would like computers to guide them as they have gradually lost confidence in their own retention power, and human intelligence is gradually fading out. AI denotes the capability of a computer system to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition and decision-making. Considering contemporary technological advancements in the fields of AI and machine learning, modern research also focuses on the impact that this technology will have on international and domestic politics. However, the computer scientists forgot to mention that it would still be humans who were to construct the requisite apparatus and to make AI’s regulatory rules.
To understand why certain nations, lack behind in any sphere of life, political scientists need to correlate Alzheimer’s with the tactics naively used by politicians, judges, generals, business tycoons, and bureaucrats all over the world, as and when required. Digging deep into it might reveal that people with vested interests knowingly or unknowingly use Alzheimer’s to accommodate and justify failures of stakeholders in almost every field particularly when it comes to convincing the voters just before any elections. They would not like to revisit the past unless it suits their fresh narrative. In developing countries like Pakistan, the most harmful symptoms of this ‘political Alzheimer’s’ are seen in the masses. In this way, the loss of their memory costs them dearly as they would elect the same leaders whose unceremonious exit they celebrated with great enthusiasm a few years back.
Najm us Saqib
The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib
1960@msn.com