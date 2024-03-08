CPO charge sheets ex SHO for giving benefit of doubt to accused in MPA Adnan murder case

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Ham­dani has issued a charged sheet to former SHO Po­lice Station on giving un­due benefit of doubt to the accused without for­mal investigation or com­pletion of reman in PTI ex-MPA Chaudhry Adnan murder case, informed sources on Thursday. The officer concerned has re­moved the Sub Inspector (SI) Raja Aizaz Azim from post of SHO PS Civil Lines and closed him to Police Lines, they said. The CPO has also ordered to con­duct inquiry against the police officer Raja Aizaz Azim. The inquiry commit­ted will be led by SP CIA Beenish Fatima, sources said. According to sources, the CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has issued a charge sheet to SI Raja Aizaz Azim af­ter it came to his notice that while being posted as SHO PS Civil Lines, the po­lice officer interfered in the investigation process of case FIR No.253 dat­ed 12/2/2024 under sec­tion 302/34 PPC with PS Civil Lines which was reg­istered regarding former MPA Chaudhry Adnan. The sources said that it was mentioned in the charge sheet that Raja Aizaz tried to give undue benefit of doubt to the accused with­out formal investigation and or completion of re­mand. SI was also charged of trying to interfere in the investigation by covering the facts of the case that exposed the further link of accused person/people in­volved in the case. “SI Raja Aizaz intentionally tried to mislead the senior officers and launched a social me­dia campaign against the department. Being SHO, you were required to show loyalty to the department but you failed to fulfill your official obligations in a professional matter.

This amounts to disloyal­ty, lack of commitment and gross misconduct on your part warranting strict de­partmental against,” men­tioned in the charge sheet. SI Raja Aizaz was given 7 days for giving explana­tion to response of charge sheet, they said.