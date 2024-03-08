CPO charge sheets ex SHO for giving benefit of doubt to accused in MPA Adnan murder case

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has issued a charged sheet to former SHO Police Station on giving undue benefit of doubt to the accused without formal investigation or completion of reman in PTI ex-MPA Chaudhry Adnan murder case, informed sources on Thursday. The officer concerned has removed the Sub Inspector (SI) Raja Aizaz Azim from post of SHO PS Civil Lines and closed him to Police Lines, they said. The CPO has also ordered to conduct inquiry against the police officer Raja Aizaz Azim. The inquiry committed will be led by SP CIA Beenish Fatima, sources said. According to sources, the CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has issued a charge sheet to SI Raja Aizaz Azim after it came to his notice that while being posted as SHO PS Civil Lines, the police officer interfered in the investigation process of case FIR No.253 dated 12/2/2024 under section 302/34 PPC with PS Civil Lines which was registered regarding former MPA Chaudhry Adnan. The sources said that it was mentioned in the charge sheet that Raja Aizaz tried to give undue benefit of doubt to the accused without formal investigation and or completion of remand. SI was also charged of trying to interfere in the investigation by covering the facts of the case that exposed the further link of accused person/people involved in the case. “SI Raja Aizaz intentionally tried to mislead the senior officers and launched a social media campaign against the department. Being SHO, you were required to show loyalty to the department but you failed to fulfill your official obligations in a professional matter.
This amounts to disloyalty, lack of commitment and gross misconduct on your part warranting strict departmental against,” mentioned in the charge sheet. SI Raja Aizaz was given 7 days for giving explanation to response of charge sheet, they said.