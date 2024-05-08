Wednesday, May 08, 2024
AIOU extends admissions for second phase of Semester Spring 2024

Staff Reporter
May 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL   -   Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the admissions for the second phase of Semester Spring 2024 with late fees till 15 May 2024.  According to the details, BA General (Associate Degree in Arts), BCom (Associate Degree in Commerce), BA General (Associate Degree in Arts), MA/BS in B.Ed teacher training programs in the second phase of Allama Iqbal Open University in Semester Spring 2024.  Admissions in all the programs can be applied online.  For online application, there is a front desk in Shah Rukn Alam Colony, Multan, located in the regional campus, from where students can apply online without any additional fee.  While such students who are facing difficulty in coming to Regional Campus Multan can also apply for admission from the SWIFT center designated by their nearest university.

Staff Reporter

