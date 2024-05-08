Wednesday, May 08, 2024
CM Maryam, Turkmenistan envoy agree to boost trade ties

CM Maryam, Turkmenistan envoy agree to boost trade ties
Web Desk
6:20 PM | May 08, 2024
National

Turkmenistan Ambassador Atadjan Nurlyevich Movlamov called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Lahore on Wednesday.

The views were exchanged to boost the investment and trade between Punjab and Turkmenistan.

The ambassador of Turkmenistan showed his interest to increase the trade ties with Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Turkmenistan is a brotherly country of Pakistan.

“There are vast opportunities of investment in energy, industry, livestock and agriculture sectors in Punjab. We can also increase our trade volume with Turkmenistan in sectors like textiles and pharmaceuticals," she added.

