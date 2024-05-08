KPK Governor calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI - The Governor of Khyber-Pakhunkhwa Faisal Kareem Kundi visited the Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Tuesday. They together went round the IT marquee, where the students warmly welcomed them. The IT students took selfies with the two Governors.

Tessori on the occasion said that he wanted to put the youth on their feet through IT courses. He said that after Karachi, the courses of IT will be started in Hyderabad and other cities of the province.

The Governor of Khyber -Pakhtunkhwa said that all the initiatives of the Governor Sindh for public welfare were commendable. He further said that IT courses were the guarantee of a better future for the youth.

German CG calls on Sindh Governor

The German Consul General (CG) to Karachi Rudiegr Lotz called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House on Tuesday. They discussed the bilateral relations, investment, trade promotion and other issues of mutual interests. The Sindh Governor said that Pak-German bilateral relations span over decades, which were getting stronger with the passage of time. He further said that German investment will improve the infrastructure in the province. Tessori said that Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) will be supportive and helpful for foreign investment in the country. The German Consul General said that German investors were keenly interested in investing, especially in the energy sector.