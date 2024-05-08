Standard Chartered facilitates finance minister’s meeting with int’l investors

ISLAMABAD - Standard Chartered Pakistan hosted an exclusive meeting between a delegation of international investors representing renowned Asset Management Funds from different parts of the world and the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, in Islamabad. The meeting aimed to foster collaboration and explore potential investment opportunities in Pakistan’s economy.

Standard Chartered has a rich history in Pakistan, having worked closely with the authorities through its onshore presence and global network. The bank continues to facilitate foreign participation in Pakistan’s local and foreign currency debt and capital markets by engaging with high-profile international investors. The minister was accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). During an insightful discussion with international investors, the minister highlighted the government’s tax initiatives and macroeconomic stability, marked by reduced inflation and a surge in the stock market, reflecting growing investor confidence. The minister also discussed the potential of key sectors, including infrastructure development, privatizations, IT and technology, agriculture, and energy. These sectors present opportunities for growth and investment, and the government is committed to supporting their development.

This initiative underscores Standard Chartered’s commitment to nurturing economic growth and development within Pakistan by bridging the gap between international investors and local stakeholders. The meeting concluded successfully, with participants expressing optimism regarding future collaborations and investment prospects within Pakistan. As part of their visit, the investors will also hold meetings with officials from the State Bank of Pakistan, multilateral organisations, local businesses, and other stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of the current country dynamics and opportunities.