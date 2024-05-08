Tributes to Jaun Elia

Peshawar - The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs at Khyber Medical University (KMU), organised a poetry recital session on Tuesday to honour the noted Urdu poet Jaun Elia. According to a press release, the event titled “Mushairah Bayad-e-Jaun Elia” took place at the Dr Hafeezullah Auditorium of KMU.

The event saw the participation of KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Director of Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Dr Sami Siraj, Director of Sports Nasir Salim Arab, Chief Proctor Dr Bahadur, along with guests, poets, faculty members, and students.

Dr Sami Siraj, in his welcome address, highlighted the significance of Urdu Day and its role in showcasing the rich heritage of Urdu literature and culture.

The programme included various segments such as a mushaira featuring the poetic prowess of Jaun Elia, student-led discussions on poetry, and sketches portraying the struggles of oppressed communities in Palestine.

Furthermore, a thought-provoking discussion was held on the relevance and impact of Urdu literature in contemporary society.