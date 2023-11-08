Russian President Putin’s support for the Palestinians

Russian President Putin’s state­ment that “Russia will help Palestine in the same way that the United States does Israel” should be welcomed. Certainly, the an­nouncement of the Russian govern­ment’s full support for the Palestin­ians is welcome, and many Muslim countries are also in support.

Rise and shine; free the oppressed Palestinians from Israeli oppres­sion. The Palestinians are fight­ing against the occupying forces on their own land. The international community and the media should stop referring to them as terror­ists. The Israeli use of phosphorous bombs in Gaza is also condemnable. The Israeli aggression has displaced 187,000 residents of Gaza, with 159 housing units completely destroyed and 1210 houses severely damaged. Schools, hospitals, residential ar­eas, media offices, and water supply lines are being bombarded by the Israeli Army, with the highest num­ber of casualties being children. Is­rael is committing war crimes.

A free and independent Palestin­ian state Is the key to peace in the Middle East. The number of casu­alties is expected to rise due to the Gaza blockade, and the United Na­tions should fulfil its duty rather than being a silent spectator. Amer­ica has become part of the aggres­sion by sending its ships. Attempts are being made to start a new war that threatens world peace. Now is the time for the government of Pakistan to play a leadership role in advocating for Palestinian free­dom. The Muslim Ummah needs unity and solidarity today, and Muslim countries should consider boycotting Israeli products.

MUHAMMAD IMRAN-UL-HAQ,

Lahore.