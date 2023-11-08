Russian President Putin’s support for the Palestinians

Russian President Putin’s statement that “Russia will help Palestine in the same way that the United States does Israel” should be welcomed. Certainly, the announcement of the Russian government’s full support for the Palestinians is welcome, and many Muslim countries are also in support.
Rise and shine; free the oppressed Palestinians from Israeli oppression. The Palestinians are fighting against the occupying forces on their own land. The international community and the media should stop referring to them as terrorists. The Israeli use of phosphorous bombs in Gaza is also condemnable. The Israeli aggression has displaced 187,000 residents of Gaza, with 159 housing units completely destroyed and 1210 houses severely damaged. Schools, hospitals, residential areas, media offices, and water supply lines are being bombarded by the Israeli Army, with the highest number of casualties being children. Israel is committing war crimes.
A free and independent Palestinian state Is the key to peace in the Middle East. The number of casualties is expected to rise due to the Gaza blockade, and the United Nations should fulfil its duty rather than being a silent spectator. America has become part of the aggression by sending its ships. Attempts are being made to start a new war that threatens world peace. Now is the time for the government of Pakistan to play a leadership role in advocating for Palestinian freedom. The Muslim Ummah needs unity and solidarity today, and Muslim countries should consider boycotting Israeli products.
MUHAMMAD IMRAN-UL-HAQ,
Lahore.