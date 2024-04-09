Saudi Arabia agrees to fast-track $5b investment in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud urge international community to pressure Israel to cease hostilities in Gaza n PM invites Crown Prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan n Performs Umrah, offers Nawafil inside Kaaba n Returns home after completing visit.

ISLAMABAD/MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH - Pakistan and Saudi Ara­bia called for efforts by the international com­munity to halt Israeli military operations in Gaza and mitigate the humanitarian impact besides emphasising the need to advance the peace process.

The regional and global developments of mutual interest, in­cluding the worrying situation in Gaza were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Moham­med Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Sunday as the former was on a three-day visit to the Kingdom.

Both sides under­scored the imperative for the international community to pressure Israel to cease hostili­ties, adhere to interna­tional law, and facilitate unhindered humanitar­ian aid access to Gaza, according to a joint statement issued fol­lowing the meeting be­tween the two leaders took place at Al-Safa Palace here.

Two sides discussed the need for advancing the peace process in ac­cordance with relevant resolutions of the Secu­rity Council and the Gen­eral Assembly as well as the Arab Peace Initiative aimed at finding a just and comprehensive solution, to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Je­rusalem as its capital. The dis­cussions centered on forti­fying the fraternal relations between the two brotherly na­tions and exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration across various sectors.

Emphasis was placed on the Kingdom’s supportive role in Pakistan’s economy and the mutual desire to strength­en trade and investment ties. Both parties affirmed their commitment to expediting the first wave of investment pack­age worth $5 billion which was discussed previously.

The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue be­tween Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, es­pecially the Jammu and Kash­mir dispute to ensure peace and stability in the region. The Crown Prince congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office and ex­pressed warm wishes for his tenure. Prime Minister Sheh­baz also conveyed gratitude for the Kingdom’s steadfast support and hospitality, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s com­mitment to bolstering bilater­al ties and economic coopera­tion. Prime Minister Shehbaz invited the Crown Prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at the earliest conve­nience which was accepted by the Crown Prince.

‘PM PERFORMS UMRAH’

Prime Minister Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif on Mon­day performed Umrah and of­fered Nawafil inside Kaaba as he was granted access inside Baitullah, as a special gesture.

The prime minister, who is on a three-day visit to Sau­di Arabia, performed Tawaaf - the circumambulation of Kaa­ba - and other obligations.

He prayed for the country’s progress and prosperity, the Muslim Ummah’s unity, and global peace. Prime Minister Shehbaz specially prayed for the salvation of the oppressed Muslims particularly those of Indian Illegally Occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine from the subjugation. The federal cabinet members and Punjab chief minister ac­companied the prime minister.

‘PM CONCLUDES VISIT

TO KSA’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif returned home after completing his visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday. Ear­lier, the Prime Minister left for Lahore from Jeddah. Governor of Jeddah Prince Saud bin Ab­dullah bin Jalawi bid farewell to the Prime Minister at Jeddah’s International Airport, accord­ing to a press release issued by the PM Office Media Wing.