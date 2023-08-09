The wounds inflicted today will fester beneath the scabs that form, secretly releasing poison into our collective consciousness. If left unaddressed, these wounds will leave lasting scars on our society, eroding trust, perpetuating division, and hindering the essential healing we so desperately need.

In the context of Pakistan’s current political situation, these festering wounds possess the potential to exacerbate existing tensions and deepen fractures within the nation’s democratic fabric. Corruption, power struggles, and disregard for human rights have already etched deep marks on the nation’s progress towards stability and social cohesion. To ensure a brighter future for Pakistan, these wounds cannot be ignored or merely concealed.

They must be proactively treated through transparent governance, accountable leadership, and inclusive decision-making processes. Embracing dialogue, promoting tolerance, and upholding justice and equality are pivotal steps to prevent further festering and initiate the vital healing process. This requires establishing an environment where diverse voices are heard, grievances are acknowledged, and measures are taken to rebuild trust between the government and its citizens.

Pakistan’s political leaders, civil society, and citizens must unite beyond partisan interests to engage in meaningful reform and promote a culture of accountability. While the road to recovery might be arduous, Pakistan must not allow these wounds to fester any longer. By undertaking these essential measures, the nation can overcome its current political challenges and embark on a transformative journey towards a more stable, prosperous, and inclusive society.

HUSSAM MEHBOOB,

Rawalpindi.