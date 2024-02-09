Electoral Integrity

The recent response from Pakistan’s Foreign Office to the con­cerns raised by the United Nations regarding the upcoming general elections underscores the nation’s unwavering com­mitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

In a statement released by the Foreign Office spokesperson Mum­taz Zahra Baloch, it was emphasised that Pakistan is fully dedicated to fostering an inclusive democratic process, upholding the rule of law, and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms guar­anteed in its laws and Constitution. Despite facing significant chal­lenges, including terrorist attacks and concerns over women’s par­ticipation, Pakistan remains resolute in ensuring an inclusive and transparent electoral process.

The closure of border crossings with Afghanistan and Iran further demonstrates the government’s prioritisation of security during this critical period. By taking proactive measures to secure the bor­ders and finalise security plans countrywide, Pakistan aims to cre­ate an environment conducive to free and fair elections.

This move aligns with Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding the electoral process from external threats and disruptions. With 24 re­ported attacks targeting political parties and election campaigns, primarily in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, it is imperative to take such security measures to mitigate potential risks and en­sure the safety of voters, candidates, and election officials.

While acknowledging concerns raised by international bodies like the UN and the US State Department, Pakistan reiterates its com­mitment to upholding fundamental freedoms and facilitating a democratic process that allows citizens to choose their leaders free­ly and without fear. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has emphasised the importance of Pakistan’s democratic gains and the need to ensure the right to participation of all its people, includ­ing women and minorities. Similarly, the US State Department has stressed the significance of facilitating broad participation and re­specting freedom of expression, assembly, and association.

As Pakistani citizens participate in this year’s elections, it is im­perative to address the concerns raised by international observers while staying true to the principles of democracy and human rights. By ensuring the safety of all stakeholders, promoting transparen­cy, and upholding the fundamental freedoms enshrined in our con­stitution, Pakistan can reaffirm its commitment to democracy and pave the way for a peaceful and prosperous future for its citizens.