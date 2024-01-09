Tuesday, January 09, 2024
PU awards 10 PhDs

APP
January 09, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars in which Sonia Ashraf D/o Muhammad Ashraf Abid in the subject of International Relations, Armaghan Farid S/o Muhammad Ali in the subject of International Relations, Mehmood Aslam S/o Muhammad Aslam in the subject of Environmental Sciences, Zaheer ud Din Babar S/o Talib Hussain in the subject of Communication Studies, Inam Ul Haq S/o Ihsan Ul Haq in the subject of Sociology, Muhammad Zahid Zaheer Iqbal S/o Muhammad Iqbal Javed in the subject of Islamic Studies, Waqas Baig S/o Hakeem Iqbal Baig in the subject of Commerce, Kiran Ikram D/o Malik Ikram Ilahi in the subject of Sociology, Gaitee Sahar Sharif D/o Sharif Sahab Din in the subject of Zoology and Anum Arooj D/o Niamat Ali in the subject of Environmental Sciences.

APP

