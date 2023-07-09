Switzerland to help Pakistan adapt to climate change

Both sides also agree on disaster management, carbon market collaboration n PM Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan looks forward for Swiss cooperation in getting advanced warning system n Invites more Swiss companies to invest in Pakistan’s renewable energy, IT sectors.
NATHIAGALI /ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday reiterated the high importance Pakistan attached to its relations with Switzerland which were based on shared belief in fundamental principles of democracy and the rule of law.
The prime minister received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis. The Swiss foreign minister, accompanied by three members of the Parliament, is on a bilateral visit to Pakistan from 7-9 July at the invitation of the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance bilateral ties, especially in the areas of climate change, trade and investment, development cooperation, higher education and vocational training. The prime minister thanked the Swiss government for providing support to Pakistan in the aftermath of last year’s devastating floods.
He also appreciated the Swiss businesses’ approach to the resolution of issues and their work ethic, and invited more Swiss companies to invest in Pakistan, particularly in the renewable energy and IT sectors. The two sides also agreed to collaborate in tourism promotion including eco-tourism and development of related infrastructure using both the G2G and B2B channels. In this regard, it was agreed that a meeting would be convened shortly to further spell out modes of cooperation.
Both sides also agreed on disaster management, early warning and carbon market collaboration. The prime minister also witnessed the signing of the MoU on “Disaster Management” between Pakistan and Switzerland. The MoU envisages bilateral cooperation in disaster risk management including preparedness, response and recovery aimed at reducing the adverse impact on the people and the economy.
Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman made a detailed presentation on the country’s climate vulnerability and onset of an accelerated climate crises pushing the country into recovery-resilience trap. The minister explained that the adaptation costs were very high but Pakistan was rebuilding as much as it could. She presented Pakistan’s flagship program including living Indus initiative and Delta Blue Carbon project which would resume 350000 hectares of mangrove wetlands reducing 147 million metric tonnes of carbon and bringing revenues of US$ 250million.
“Pakistan and the Swiss Confederation enjoy cordial relations grounded in cooperation at the international forums with the common aim to contribute towards global peace and prosperity,” the press release further added. This is the first bilateral visit to Pakistan by a Swiss foreign minister in the last 17 years. The visit of Councillor Cassis has helped reinforce the existing friendly ties between the two countries.
‘PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSION’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said he had a productive discussion with Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, climate change, disaster management, risk reduction, early warning, higher education and building tourism infrastructure.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Delighted to receive Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. We had productive discussions on expanding cooperation in trade & investment, climate change, disaster management, risk reduction and early warning, higher education & building tourism infrastructure.” “I appreciate Switzerland’s advocacy for climate-responsible sustainable development,” he added.
‘MOU BETWEEN PAKISTAN AND SWITZERLAND’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday termed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and Switzerland over disaster management as a vital step that would promote cooperation between the two countries to harness technology and expertise in future to tackle the natural catastrophe jointly.
Addressing the MoU signing ceremony, the prime minister said that they looked forward for the Swiss cooperation in terms of getting an advanced warning system and other gadgets to secure Pakistan as much as possible from natural disasters. He reiterated that Pakistan was facing the impacts of global climate change, despite the fact that the country had very little carbon emissions. The prime minister also expressed that they wanted to further expand bilateral ties with Switzerland in diverse fields including the tourism sector as Pakistan was blessed with natural beauty. Appreciating the Swiss foreign minister’s remarks about the peace in the region, the prime minister said that it was important to maintain peace in this part of the world and that Switzerland could play the role of catalyst to promote peace in the region. He said that Pakistan liked to promote progress, and prosperity, eradicate unemployment, and poverty, and enhance education, IT, industry, women empowerment, and agriculture for the well-being of the people.
The other side, he said, should also realize it. Pakistan could not afford tension in the region nor would like to waste its resources, they must commit their resources to the development of the country, he stressed. The prime minister reiterated that there could be no lasting peace in this part of the world till their issues including Kashmir were resolved. Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis said that signing the MoU between the two countries was vital for collaboration against climate change. He said Pakistan was rich in cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes, but it had become prone to natural disasters, resulting in last year’s floods, displacement of people with wide destruction.
The Swiss minister said these disasters required an urgent need for international cooperation to mitigate the risks associated with the natural catastrophes. Extending his government’s cooperation in this regard, he reaffirmed to further strengthen the bilateral ties and to pool their resources in this field. He further highlighted the joint efforts between the two countries during the years 2010 and 2022 when the devastating floods struck Pakistan, adding the Swiss government swiftly provided emergency aid and supported the affected people. The foreign minister further said that they were ready to embark on the new challenges in the field of disaster management which went beyond the borders and stressed that these required global unity and collateral efforts.
Earlier, the prime minister witnessed the signing of the MoU between the two countries by the visiting Swiss foreign minister and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik to cooperate in the field of natural disasters. Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, ministers, NDMA chairman and relevant authorities were present on the occasion. The document between the two countries will also prove as a milestone in bringing the National Disaster Management at par with the international standards under the vision of the prime minister. It will also help promote cooperation between Pakistan and Switzerland in forecasting natural disasters, their impacts, swift response and rehabilitation measures.
PM VOWS TO ENSURE TRANSPARENCY IN SELECTION OF RECIPIENTS UNDER LAPTOP SCHEME
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that transparency and merit will be the guiding principles in the selection of recipients for laptop scheme. In a tweet today, he said the nationwide launch of Prime Minister’s laptop scheme yesterday resumed the fascinating journey, the PML-N government had started in Punjab. He pointed out that these laptops helped students with their studies, become entrepreneurs and pursue gainful careers over the last decade. He said the laptop scheme has truly been a game-changer, which led to sterling success stories. Under the present scheme, he said one hundred thousand laptops will be distributed among the students of Pakistan in a phased manner. At least nine persons including three children were injured in separate rain-related incidents in the provincial capital on Saturday.
Rescue workers said three girls were sleeping in a room of a house at Azhar Town, Nishtar Town area when roof of the house collapsed. As a result, all girls were buried under the debris. On receiving information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation. They pulled the injured from under the debris and shifted them to Lahore General Hospital. The injured were identified as Sadia Babar (18), Aalia Babar (13) and Amina Pervez. In another incident, six persons were sleeping in a house when roof the house collapsed. As a result, all persons were buried under the debris. The rescuers reached the spot and started an operation. They pulled the injured from under debris. Two of them namely Afzal Malik (45), Sonia Afzal (35) were shifted to Mayo Hospital while remaining four people including Ghulam Abbas (36), Tania Abbas (30), Kaneez Fatima (7) and Dua Fatima (4) were given the first aid on the spot.
On Friday, authorities said the death toll from two weeks of monsoon rains had risen to at least 55, following the death of 12 people, including eight children, in weather-related incidents amid fears of flash floods.
ALL MACHINERY ACTIVATED IN LAHORE TO DRAIN OUT RAINWATER
Local Government & Community Development Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmad has said that monsoon rains are occurring in various districts of Punjab and the department has activated its machinery for on-time water drainage. He was chairing a video-link meeting with the chief officers regarding the arrangements made for monsoon rains on Saturday. He noted that the department had taken proactive measures by mobilising its complete machinery for efficient drainage operations.
Across all divisions, including Lahore, a total of 1,245 dewatering sets have actively been functioning. In addition, there are 1,081 tractors, 671 trolleys and 115 jetting machines deployed in the field, he added. Furthermore, 129 sucker machines and 472 fog machines are actively involved in the drainage operations, while 1,044 spray pumps have been fully activated to tackle heavy rainfall. It is essential to utilise all available resources effectively to drain out water from low-lying areas, he stressed. Regarding drainage arrangements, Dr Irshad said that the local governments had taken timely action to clean the drains and repair any damaged machinery. These preparations would now play a crucial role in managing the monsoon rains. The chief officers should maintain a close liaison with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the district administration to effectively address any emergencies that may arise, he concluded.
‘COMPLETING ARRANGEMENTS TO DEAL WITH FLOODS’
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman Saturday directed the authorities concerned to complete all arrangements for dealing with the possible floods.
He said that implementation of the flood emergency plan in the districts is the responsibility of the administration and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He gave this instruction while presiding over a meeting here at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed preparedness to cope with possible floods and urban flooding due to monsoon rains. The chief secretary ordered the officials to fully monitor the water flow in the river Chenab and its associated nullahs. He asked the deputy commissioners to personally inspect the embankments along with the officers of the Irrigation Department and deploy teams of health and livestock departments in the areas likely to be affected by floods. The chief secretary emphasized that the administration, police and relevant departments should work as a team to effectively deal with natural calamities like floods. He issued instructions to the Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to visit Sialkot, Wazirabad and Dera Ghazi Khan to review on-ground situation.
He said that special measures should be in place to drain rainwater from low-lying areas during downpour and all machinery and dewatering pumps should be kept functional at the full capacity. He added that cleaning of drains and sewage lines should be continued regularly to prevent urban flooding. He also appreciated the work of WASA and district administration for drainage during the recent rains in Lahore. The secretaries of departments of irrigation, and housing and the DG PDMA gave briefing at the meeting. The secretary irrigation said that last year hill torrents badly damaged the infrastructure of irrigation department in DG Khan. He said that the construction and repair work of 32 structures had been completed.
The DG PDMA said that at present the water flow in all the rivers is normal. However, there is a risk of flooding in Ravi and Chenab rivers if India released water, he added. The meeting was attended by the senior member board of revenue, secretary local government department and officers concerned while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.
RIVER KABUL CONTINUES TO FLOW IN LOW FLOOD: FFC
The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that river Kabul continues to run in low flood while all major rivers of the country are presently flowing normal. According to daily FFC report on Saturday at present combined live storage of three major reservoirs show healthy position (59.52% of total 13.443 MAF as against 16.33% last year). Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore predicted high to very high-level flooding in River Chenab and associated Nullahs of rivers Ravi and Chenab during Sunday and Monday.
Flash flooding in the hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division and local Nullahs of Northern Balochistan is also likely in next 48 hours. Deep trough of westerly wave continues to prevail over Northern parts of Pakistan whereas Seasonal Low lies over Balochistan. Moderate to strong monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal and light to moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into the upper parts of Pakistan upto 10,000 feet as a consequence of upper air cyclonic circulation which presently is prevailing over Northwestern Madhya Pradesh (India).
Widespread wind thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at scattered places and very heavy falls at isolated places over Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions (Punjab) including over the upper catchments of rivers Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej is expected in next 24 hours. Scattered wind thunderstorm rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over rest of the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Kalat, Naseerabad, Loralai, Sibbi & Zhob Divisions of Balochistan is also expected besides over upper catchments of rivers Indus and Jhelum.