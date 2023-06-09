Friday, June 09, 2023
Quake jolts Swat, adjacent areas

10:15 PM | June 09, 2023
Earthquake tremors had been felt in the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and nearby areas on Friday.

According to the Seismological Centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 4.4 on the Richter scale, the depth was 124 km underground, and the epicenter was in the border region of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan.

The district administration went on to inform that no loss of life or property had been reported as a result of the earthquake. However, all the relevant institutions had been alerted.

Citizens who felt the shocks of the earthquake came out of their houses and went to open spaces, reciting Kalima Tayyaba. But they were in fear due to the aftershocks. 

