PTI claims one party worker ‘tortured to death by police’ after being taken into custody n Spokesman says 11 police among dozens injured during hours long clashes n Stick-wielding protesters pelted police with stones as Zaman Park becomes battlefield.
LAHORE - Following hours of fierce clashes between the police and the PTI workers which left one protester dead and many injured including policemen, party chief Imran Khan called off the election rally accusing the incumbent government of planning to create chaos to escape elections.
“Stop everything. We are not taking out the rally that we were supposed to as.. I am saddened to say… that all the moves the government is making are aimed at running away from elections,” he said in a televised addressed to his supporters as he lashed out at the provincial police for its alleged brutality and asked the party workers to return to their homes peacefully.
Following the sudden imposition of section 144 in the whole of Lahore district by the Punjab interim government, the Punjab Police restrained PTI workers from reaching the PTI chief’s residence by blocking the routes leading towards Zaman Park here on Wednesday.
According to A PTI, one party worker Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah lost his life allegedly due to police baton charge and shelling while several got serious injuries. The PTI claimed that police arrested 150 party workers and locked them at different police stations. The PTI leaders alleged that police took Ali Bilal in custody from Zaman Park and tortured him to death. The police not only tortured female activists, but also fired expired tear gas shells on peaceful party workers, they alleged.
The areas around Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan became a battlefield as police used tear gas shells and water cannons to prevent PTI activists from assembling at the Khan’s residence from where the PTI chief was scheduled to lead the rally.
Citing the current security situation, the provincial home department on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on all kinds of processions, rallies and sit-ins in Lahore for a period of seven days. A day earlier, the PTI was given a route and permission to hold the rally. However, in a late night development a letter was issued by the federal interior ministry on Tuesday in which the fear of possible terrorist attack in the rallies and protest was expressed.
Despite the imposition of section 144, scores of PTI activists and workers including women marched towards Khan’s residence to participate in the rally. Before the arrival of PTI leaders and workers, the police had already put the arrangements in place to prevent PTI workers from reaching Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park.
All the roads leading to Zaman Park were sealed by the police with containers. The containers were placed on the Mall Road and on the road leading to Zaman Park from the other side of the canal, while the road leading from Dharampura to Zaman Park was also completely sealed with containers.
An altercation and scuffle broke out between the PTI workers and the police after the police officials barred the PTI workers from reaching Imran Khan’s residence. Police used water cannons, tear gas and batons to disperse the workers. A great volume of PTI activists were detained by the officials who tried to sneak through the containers to reach Imran’s residence. In an effort to disperse the PTI workers, the police smashed the windscreen of their cars. There were also reports that police officials snatched the mobile phones and other electronic devices of the protestors while detaining them. A protester was also heard complaining that police took his belongings including cash.
The use of shelling and water cannon by the police continued throughout the day to disperse the crowd. Besides, police also hit the participants of the demonstration with batons causing as many sustained head injuries. PTI workers were seen using canal water to neutralize the effect of tear gas and shelling. They also set on fire the dry branches of trees, leaves and shrubs at certain places to ward off the poisonous smoke.
In response to this brutal police violence, PTI workers pelted stones on them and picked up sticks in their defense. The PTI workers vowed to reach their leader’s residence at any cost and chanted slogans in favor of their right to hold peaceful political activity. The police also arrested some reporters and social media activists who were covering the scuffle between police officials and PTI workers. However, the detained journalists were soon released after the strong protest of fellow journalists.
Speaking to The Nation, a PTI demonstrator Ishfaq said that the PDM government had turned the country into a banana republic. “What kind of democracy is this where a political party can’t practice its right to hold a political activity. He alleged that the police had been directed to torture their own people.
As the day proceeded, around 5.30 pm, the PTI workers gathered courage and stormed towards the police with sticks and stones in their hands. The charged crowd forced the police to retrieve back while the PTI workers pelted sticks and stones on the fleeing police vehicles. Post police retrieval, the PTI workers pushed the containers and cleared the way for the vehicles of the party workers and people stuck on the other side of the container at Mall Road.
Meanwhile, according to a police spokesperson, several police officers and personnel sustained serious injuries while maintaining law and order during the PTI riots. The police spokesperson claimed that 11 police personnel including two DSPs and one SHO were injured due to violence by the PTI workers.
DSP Sabzazar, DSP Township are among those who got injured in the violence. SHO Hanjarwal, Constable Irfan, Nadeem, Bilal, Waqar, Abdul Sattar are among the victims. Also, constables Ali Ismat, Sikandar, and Ali Hamza are among the injured as well, said the police spokesperson.
The condition of one seriously injured police personnel is critical due to brutal violence by PTI workers, he added. Also, senior PTI leader Ejaz Ch said that scores of the PTI workers including women who gathered for PTI’s election campaign rally have been arrested, harassed and intimidated who were participating peacefully in the rally.
He said the Police resorted to massive tear gas shelling and also used water cannons to disperse the peaceful PTI workers resulting in the death of one of the PTI workers. Ejaz Ch said that police officials also smashed the windows of the cars of the participants of the rally to spread fear and panic among the PTI workers. However, they remained disciplined despite all the barbarity and brutality unleashed by the Punjab police, he added.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday ordered an immediate investigation while taking strict notice of the alleged death in the riot. According to the spokesman of the Punjab government, the Chief Minister has ordered a complete impartial and fact-based inquiry into the incident. CM has ordered to take action according to law against the persons who are found involved in this matter and the requirements of justice under the law should be fulfilled. The spokesman of the Punjab government said that the videos shown by PTI are not of today but of old and Jail Bharu movement (Court Arrest Movement). A deliberate lie is being spread that this person was in police custody. CCTV footage revealed that the deceased was dropped off at Services Hospital by a private vehicle. The vehicle and its driver are being searched through Safe City cameras to reveal the truth while post-mortem and Safe City report will determine the exact facts. Spokesman Punjab Government said that 11 police personnel were injured today due to the violence of PTI workers in Zaman Park.