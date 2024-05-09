Policeman among seven arrested in two gang rape cases in Multan

MULTAN - Women police station Multan on Wednesday arrested seven accused including a constable on their alleged involvement in two gang rape cases.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali told media that a 27-year-old girl who earns her living by decorating women’s hands with henna reported to Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) Multan that a girl (F) had called and asked her to reach to Fatima Jinah Colony where four men allegedly subjected her to gang rape. They also shot video and threatened to share it on social media platforms if she did not pay Rs100,000 to them.

The complainant said, she paid Rs99,614 in five transactions to the accused. The women police station that operates inside VAWC had registered case against the accused under sections 365-B/375A/386/292 PPC on April 24.

In another incident, CPO said, a 21-year-old divorcee and mother of two kids from Rahim Yar Khan complained to Women police that she was residing at a girls hostel near Jalal Park in Multan city when she came into contact with a person Haris Jatt via a social media platform. On May 5, Haris Jatt took her to the house of another person Adnan where she alleged that two men subjected her to rape and also shot video. Women police had registered an FIR and arrested the two accused.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali said he took notice of the two rape incidents and had deputed special teams under supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid for immediate arrest of the accused. SP Cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed, DSP VAWC Ms Shabeena Kareem, DSP CIA Rao Tariq Pervaiz, SHO Women police station Maryam Faiz and other officials worked hard and arrested all the seven accused involved in two rape cases including a police constable.

Murder case of teenage girl solved, three held

Budhla Sant police station on Wednesday arrested three criminals involved in murder case of a 15-year-old girl and thwarted the drama of suicide at Village 2-KMR in premises of Budhla Sant police station.

Holding a press conference here, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that receiving information through emergency helpline 15, the Budhla Sant police reached Village 2-KMR and recovered body of 15-year old girl Hassan Fatima who allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling fan of the room. He said that the police tried to investigate the incident with different angles and started interrogation from the family members.

The mother of the deceased girl namely Sobia Fatima informed police that her brother in laws Jaffar Hussain Shah, Khizar Hayyat Shah and nephew Naoman Shah had killed her daughter over suspicion of illicit relations with her teacher of the same locality. The criminals hanged her body with the ceiling fan to create drama of suicide, the CPO added. He maintained that a special team was formed to investigate the incident under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and arrest the criminals. Further investigation is underway from the criminals, the CPO added.