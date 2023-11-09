Nursing: A noble profession

Nursing is a noble profession that requires a strong commit­ment, a sense of sacrifice, a love for humanity, and a great deal of toler­ance. Nurses take care of sick and injured people. Nursing is more suitable for females because they are often more sensitive, caring, and tolerant. Some women sacri­fice their lives in this profession. “Florence Nightingale,” known as the “lady with the lamp” and some­times as “Mother Teresa,” devot­ed her whole life to this profession and even received the Nobel Prize for her services. Moreover, nurs­es play an amazing role in times of war, disaster, and many more. However, they are facing several problems. The major problems in­clude extra workloads, low wages, job insecurity, and inadequate ac­commodation in hospitals.

So, higher authorities must pro­vide them with good wages and ensure job security and safe work­ing conditions.

ESSIYAN KHUDADAD,

Singabad.