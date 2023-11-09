Nursing: A noble profession

Nursing is a noble profession that requires a strong commitment, a sense of sacrifice, a love for humanity, and a great deal of tolerance. Nurses take care of sick and injured people. Nursing is more suitable for females because they are often more sensitive, caring, and tolerant. Some women sacrifice their lives in this profession. “Florence Nightingale,” known as the “lady with the lamp” and sometimes as “Mother Teresa,” devoted her whole life to this profession and even received the Nobel Prize for her services. Moreover, nurses play an amazing role in times of war, disaster, and many more. However, they are facing several problems. The major problems include extra workloads, low wages, job insecurity, and inadequate accommodation in hospitals.
So, higher authorities must provide them with good wages and ensure job security and safe working conditions.
ESSIYAN KHUDADAD,
Singabad.