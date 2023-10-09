Two-state only key solution for peace in ME: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says Pakistan stands in solidarity with Palestinians and will utilize all multilateral forums to galvanize a collective stance for their protection and dignity in the manner that supports their demand.

In an interview with social media platform “Talk Shock”, he said Pakistan has always taken a firm stance on the Palestine issue and reaffirmed its position as ‘a friend of Palestine’.

He said Pakistan will continue to extend diplomatic, social and political support to Palestinians at all global fora.

The Prime Minister stressed that the two nation states is the key solution to Palestine-Israel conflict which would bring stability in the Middle East.

He said Palestinians had reached an agreement with Israel over the two-state mechanism, but it has been constantly denied by Israel.

Replying to a question, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said Pakistan wants normal relations with all its neighbours.

However, he stressed the need to resolve the Kashmir issue, which has three parties including Pakistan, India and Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister said Indian should meet the demands and aspirations of Kashmiris to resolve this issue.